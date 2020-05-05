Tyson closes plant in Iowa, expects more closures to come

U.S. — Tyson foods say the challenges it’s been dealing with due to COVID-19 aren’t going to let up anytime soon.

Tyson closed down its largest plant in Waterloo, Iowa, because so many of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

A new report just released today, May 4, says Tyson is expecting even more closures to come.

These events will all trickle down to the consumer with lower levels of productivity and higher costs of production. Tyson says there will be a shortage of protein in the supply chain.