Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. confirms two locations linked to possible COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two potential exposures of COVID-19 have occurred in the Springfield area, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

One of the areas cases is said to have visited the Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave. on April 6 around 8:30 p.m.The second potential exposure site, according to the Springfield Greene County Health Department, is the Kum&Go gas station at 777 E. Battlefield. A second case is said to have visited the gas station on April 7 around 3:30 p.m.

The department asks those who were at these places during or around these times should monitor their symptoms. At this point, there is no need for self-quarantine.