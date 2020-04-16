Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. confirms two locations linked to possible COVID-19 exposures

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two potential exposures of COVID-19 have occurred in the Springfield area, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

One of the areas cases is said to have visited the Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave. on April 6 around 8:30 p.m.The second potential exposure site, according to the Springfield Greene County Health Department, is the Kum&Go gas station at 777 E. Battlefield. A second case is said to have visited the gas station on April 7 around 3:30 p.m.

The department asks those who were at these places during or around these times should monitor their symptoms. At this point, there is no need for self-quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
More DO Try This at Home

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now