Two local brothers fight on front lines of COVID-19 in NYC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men who grew up in Springfield are now working in the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.



Dr. Dylan Wyatt is an ER senior resident at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US. Both his fiance, Jenna, and his brother, Sawyer, are also nurses at the hospital.



“It is a privilege and there is some degree of satisfaction that comes with knowing that we’re doing the right thing and the best thing we can for these patients but it’s also, it’s very taxing,” said Dylan.



“I’m usually running, like sprinting down hallways and trying to gather as much supplies as I can just to do what I’m able to in my 12-hour shift,” said Sawyer Wyatt, COVID-19 RN in New York City.



These two men grew up in Springfield and were Eagle Scouts.



“I don’t think there’s anything that I could’ve done as a child to prepare me for what I’m doing now, to be honest…but there are a lot of things that you learn in scouting, chiefly, the scouting motto. Doing your duty to God and your country,” said Sawyer. “Those are two things that I find myself repeating a lot.”



“One of the best things the Boy Scouts teaches is responsibility and self-sufficiency – two things that you really need during this time,” said Dylan. “Responsibility, not just towards our patients, but towards ourselves. If you don’t look after yourself, you’re going to become a patient real quick.”



They say, from what they see, things are looking up.



“It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel in this situation,” Sawyer said. “I think it’s important we need to be looking at that at this time. Social distancing doing its job and people are staying home and we’re actually seeing it now, we’re seeing the difference.”



“If I’ve learned anything here, in New York, it’s that we weren’t prepared,” said Dylan. “But other places have the chance to be prepared.”