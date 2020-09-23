Two COVID-19 deaths announced in Greene County

The following is a press release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department:

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is saddened to announce the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Our community lost a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions and were not associated with long-term care.

The Health Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.

COVID-19 affects all segments of the population in different ways. Although older adults and people of any age with underlying conditions may have more severe illness, no one is immune from the effects of this virus. We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and staying home when we are sick.

29 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 59 Greene County residents have died from the virus.