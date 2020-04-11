Tornados could hit areas of Arkansas during virus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) – Areas across the South, including Arkansas, are preparing for extreme weather on Easter Sunday even as the extremely contagious coronavirus is spreading.

Tornadoes and heavy hail could cause damage, especially in the southwestern part of Arkansas.

Coronavirus is complicating tornado preparedness, especially for people who must seek shelter with others.

The only way to slow the spread of the new coronavirus is to self-isolate. The only way to stay safe in a tornado is to shelter in a strong building, often a public one.

In Arkansas, over 1,200 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The Arkansas Department of Health has recorded 24 deaths linked to the virus.