Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri House Budget Committee Chair Cody Smith, courtesy of Missourinet

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Missouri lawmaker wants to trim $700 million from next year’s state budget.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith on Monday moved to make the cuts to the governor’s original $30 billion spending plan. Republican Gov. Mike Parson drafted his budget recommendations before the coronavirus started wreaking havoc on the state’s economy.

Lawmakers have been off work for weeks over concerns about spreading the virus. But they came back to try to pass a tightened budget before their May 8 deadline.

The full House still needs to approve Smith’s proposal before the budget can head to the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now