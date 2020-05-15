Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Top bills OK’d by Missouri lawmakers in final session hours

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
missouri capital_1497990514535.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are rushing to pass as many bills as possible before their 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, deadline.

Bills passed on Friday, May 15, would ensure free coronavirus testing if recommended by a patient’s doctor. Another provision would end local rules requiring a prescription to get the allergy medication pseudoephedrine. Edible medical marijuana couldn’t be shaped like fruit, cartoons or other forms that could be appealing to kids under one proposal. And another bill would ban vaping in public K-12 schools.

The measures would need to be signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to take effect.

