Tom Brady was exercising in a Florida park closed due to coronavirus. He got kicked out.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CBS) — NFL superstar Tom Brady was found exercising in a Florida city park closed due to the coronavirus and kicked out, the local mayor said. Brady, 42, moved to Tampa recently after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, closing a successful two-decade stint with the New England Patriots.

During a daily update, Monday on the virus, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said a warden spotted someone exercising alone in one of the city’s parks, which are closed to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

“Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve” the city said on its Twitter account.

Brady, married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced on March 20 that he was leaving the Patriots after winning a record six titles and signing a two-season contract with the Buccaneers, for which he was reported to earn $50 million.

Brady is currently renting Derek Jeter’s house, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to the newspaper, the 30,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two boat lifts.

Last week, Brady posted an Instagram image of his family on the beach, calling it a “truly unique” Easter.