Tips for parents taking on the role of teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Digital technology is proving to be as big a part of our lives as ever now with kids out of school for the rest of the semester, but it can be tough to get kids to stay engaged academically.

You may remember comedian, and Mystery Hour host, Jeff Houghton’s video about weary parents taking on new roles as part-time teachers for their kids.

He spoke to KOLR 10 about the reality behind that, and we heard from a real teacher that gave tips on keeping kids engaged.

Parents everywhere are being tasked with keeping kids focused on learning in a very different environment. Comedian Jeff Houghton has a 7-year-old who is a Springfield Public Schools student, and he says they have done a great job providing resources. But he says right now is a good example of why teachers are so important.

“As a parent, you serve certain roles. One of those isn’t necessarily a teacher. Teachers do such a good job of setting the stage for the classroom like, ‘We’re in charge, you need to do this now’. My son at school is like,’Oh okay,’ and at home, he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna!’ We’re like, Oh come on!'”

Third Grade teacher at Jeffries Elementary Tabitha Eutsler has some tips that all families can use to stay on track.

“We know that with children, consistency and routine are really key for lots of kids. They like to know what to expect, what’s coming next. What do I need to be doing? So, maybe having that same routine every day. We get up around this time, we get ready, we do math during this time, and then we take a break.”

And those breaks are important.

“I would just encourage you also, throughout the whole day, they do not need to be working the whole time for 8 hours a day. Really take those breaks.”

But every family is different, some maybe bigger than others.

“Maybe encouraging those siblings to work together.”

Eutsler says she is getting to know families better than ever.

“The families and the educators are really coming together right now, and I think that’s really important.”

Most classes will start their days with students getting on a video conference with their teachers and classmates to keep a sense of normalcy, and Eutsler says that if parents are struggling, they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to their teachers for help.