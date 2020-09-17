Three COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three individuals from the Greene County area have died due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department described the individuals as a man in his 40s who was associated with long-term care; a woman in her 70s who was associated with long-term care; and a man in his 90s. Each had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.

“This virus, unfortunately, continues to show us nobody is immune, especially those at increased risk. People with underlying health conditions who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying,” said Clay Goddard, the director of health. “We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and staying home when we are sick.”

According to the Health Department, 19 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 49 Greene County residents have died from the virus.