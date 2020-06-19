Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taney County; Community health exposures listed

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Three cases of COVID-19 are confirmed by the Taney County Health Department (TCHD).

All three of the cases are residents of Taney County and visited several places in the area.

Here is a list of where one of the cases visited before being diagnosed with coronavirus:

June 15:

2:50 p.m. Casey’s in Hollister (masked)

3:00 p.m. Tanger Mall (masked) Carters Adidas Nike American Eagle Michael Kors Vera Bradley Rack Room Shoes

5:30 p.m. T.J. Maxx (masked)

7:00 p.m. Tequila’s, two picked up food (masked)

7:25 p.m. Chili’s Curbside (masked)

7:35 McDonalds, Branson Hills Parkway, drive-through (masked)

June 16:

6:30 p.m. Momo’s picked up food (masked)

7:25 p.m. McDonald’s drive-through Downtown (masked)

Here is a list of where the other case visited before testing positive for COVID-19.

June 14:

11:30 a.m. Walmart Branson Hills (unmasked)

11:45 a.m. Target Branson Hills (unmasked)

12:00 p.m. Kohl’s Branson Hills (unmasked)

1:30 p.m. Cracker Barrel (unmasked)

June 16:

9:45 a.m. McDonald’s drive-through (unmasked)

If you were at any of these locations at these times, the health department asks that you monitor your symptoms.

If symptoms do develop, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

For more information, contact the (TCHD) at 417-334-4544.