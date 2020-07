LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases. Those people are now isolated at home with their household members.

Two of these people were not confirmed to have direct contact with another case, so the health department says a community exposure is likely.

The other person is linked to the Bentonview Park Health and Rehab in Monett.

Lawrence County says they currently have 43 total cases, 21 of them being active.