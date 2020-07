TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced its third death caused by COVID-19 on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The victim was a woman in her 80s.

“We are heartbroken to announce the third death in our county from COVID-19,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the TCHD. “We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones.”

TCHD is asking those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested and follow social distancing guidelines.