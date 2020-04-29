The Salvation Army and local food pantries team up to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Different organizations are teaming up to serve those who are hungry and struggling through the pandemic.

The Salvation Army, Grand Oaks, Crosslines and Victory Mission started a program called the Springfield Have Faith Initiative. A have faith food committee has formed and they will set up barrels in area stores for food donations.

“We are serving lots of meals” said Jeff Smith, community relations with The Salvation Army. “We are trying to meet an already existing need we have here but that need is increasing as we’ve seen a 25% increase each week in our food pantry just at the Salvation Army.”

Through a collaborative effort and all it’s programs, The Salvation Army serves 3,100 meals a week.

“We know we’ve heard from a couple of families already who was trying to choose between rent or food,” said Smith. “And they were so thankful to have the food so they can have the funds to pay their rent and other bills.”

With the combined effort to the area pantries, thousands are still getting fed, but there is a concern about a shortage or a struggle to get more food and donations. Organizations are hoping those in the community will reach out to help the ever-growing need.