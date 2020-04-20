The importance of tips for restaurants switching to curbside ordering

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It’s been more than a month since we got to dine-in at our favorite restaurants in the Ozarks. Since then, some restaurants have closed while others, like Bambino’s on Delmar Street, had to adjust their business model.

Sisilia Shaffer, Front of House Manager at the Bambino’s location, says it’s taken since March 18 to solidify a new carryout plan for the staff and customers.

“A way that we can split tips evenly and everybody’s getting even hours, more consistent hours, and just a more cohesive way to do orders,” said Shaffer. “Just kind of adjusted our entire restaurant to work for to-go orders and pick-up.”

She says, like how to go orders were before COVID-19, tips have been hit or miss with the current to-go orders.

“It almost feels a little personal right now not getting tipped because we are still, we’re working harder in a different way,” says Shaffer. “We’re trying to adjust, and we’re still trying to give the best service we can.”

Tips at Bambino’s are being distributed evenly between the cooks, delivery drivers, and two front of house workers.

“Just to make sure that everybody’s kind of getting close to what they would normally would pay, it’s been easiest to kind of spread it out evenly and make sure everybody’s getting the same amount,” she says.

The staff at Bambino’s, according to Shaffer, is doing okay, but she raises curbside tip concerns for others in the industry who are struggling financially.

“Those tips are still really important to us because it’s the way that we pay our bills, it’s the way that we make a living,” says Shaffer.

Shaffer posted in the Springfield Facebook group, “Welcome to Springfield: We’re closed!” reminding people what tips mean to restaurant workers during this time. She deleted the post after getting overwhelmed with a flood of comments, most of which were in favor of tipping those in the industry.