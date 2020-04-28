The CDC advises what steps pet owners should take to keep their pets safe from COVID-19

The CDC is asking pet owners to take extra precautions if you’re sick.

It says especially if someone in your house is showing signs of an upper respiratory illness.

This reminder comes after two cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

“The owner didn’t have the disease, but he had been exposed, and then his cat picked it up and tested positive for COVID-19,” said Veterinarian Dr. Philip Brown. “The second case the individual was an active COVID patient and transmitted it to his kitty.”

Dr. Brown says this information is meant to inform pet owners.

“You want to still do your due diligence and if your cats are in the house the chances of them being exposed are a lot less,” said Brown.

Brown says there will be no general testing of animals at this time unless they’ve met certain criteria.

“This means the pet has a respiratory problem; sneeze, cough but, the veterinarian has tested for other commonalities that might be the cause of disease,” said Brown.

Brown says things like Feline Leukemia and upper respiratory viruses are routinely found in cats.

“It doesn’t mean that every cat that has a runny nose has it, don’t fall into that prey,” said Brown.

Brown encourages keeping your cats indoors if possible.

“Maybe shut the kitty door and keep them in the garage for a while, because we don’t know who’s coming in contact with them when they are outside,” said Brown

He says to seek advice from a medical expert or a trusted source like the CDC or Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.

More guidelines from the CDC for pet owners:

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.

Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding.

If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

The CDC said further studies were needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and the role animals may play in the spread of the virus.

The CDC concluded this was a rapidly evolving situation and information would be updated as it became available.