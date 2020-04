THAYER, Mo.– At least one town in the Ozarks has established a curfew for people.

The Thayer Police Department posted information about this restriction on Facebook.

Starting Monday night (4/6/2020), curfew begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. each morning.

To slow the spread of COVID- 19, people in Thayer can only leave their homes for essential activities, or work between those times.

Grocery shopping is considered an essential activity.

This curfew lifts on April 24, 2020.