TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — In a COVID-19 update the Texas County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 death on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

This person’s age was ranged from 70 to 80-years-old.

The Health Department also added 27 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, Nov. 14, to Monday, Nov. 16.

Texas County also has five individuals currently hospitalized with one in the ICU.