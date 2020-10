TEXAS COUNTY, – Mo. — The Texas County Health Department announced their third COVID-19 death, according to a Facebook post by the Health Department.

The resident who passed was in their 80’s. This person tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-September and had been hospitalized since according to the post.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Texas County has 50 active COVID-19 cases, with 445 individuals that recovered and four that are hospitalized.