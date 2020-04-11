Teacher shares her response to the school closing

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — As students cope with the thought of not going back to school this spring, many may forget the toll it also takes on teachers.

Lisa Melgren, a speech pathologist at Logan-Rogersville Primary, says this was her last semester before retiring and never would have thought her career would be ending without a formal goodbye.

“It’s just really hard because I’ve been contacting my students and talking to a lot of them and they’ll always ask me, ‘When are we going back to school?’ and I would always say I don’t know, I hope soon, I hope I can see you soon, I miss you. And now, I won’t see them,” Melgren said.

The district, according to Melgren, is encouraging teachers to call students once a week to check in, but it’s just not the same.

Right now, her biggest joy is getting emails and videos from parents to see how her students are growing.

And although she’s still their teacher and can provide lessons to help with their speech, seeing and physically being with children in the classroom is what she will miss the most.

“Every morning I had kiddos that would stop in my room on the way to their classroom after the bus drop them off and I thought this is the best job ever, and I just miss my students,” said Melgren.

Even though the teaching chapter of Melgren’s life has ended, she’s still hoping to set up a time to meet with her students again later this summer or next fall.