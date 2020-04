Ga. — Some stimulus checks from the IRS are not ending up in the right place.

These wayward checks are ending up in the accounts of tax prep companies by mistake.

In one case, more than 300,000 deposits, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, went into accounts held by Georgia-based ATC income tax.

The company said on its Facebook page that the IRS instructed them to send all the funds back to the IRS.

Banking experts say the error could take a few days to fix.