JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Target workers are planning a sick-out for May 1.

The organizers say they don’t have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19.

A group called “target workers unite” claims the company is more focused on sales than employee health.

The planned sickout at target on May 1 also marks International Workers Day or May Day.

Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to its workers, but they aren’t required to wear them.