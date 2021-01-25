Taney County reports 13 COVID-19 deaths since November 2020

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced the deaths of 13 residents caused by COVID-19 during the end of November 2020 into early January 2021.

According to the Health Department, the deaths include:

Four females in their 70’s

Three females in their 80’s

Two females in their 90’s

Three males in their 80’s

One male in his 90’s

“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COIVD-19 increase, and ask community members to stay the course,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense and we are encouraging our community to receive the vaccine when it is available.”

Taney County’s total deaths caused by COVID-19 is at 68.