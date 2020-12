TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department is reporting eight COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The individuals were:

Male in his 80’s

Male in his 50’s

Female in her 80’s

Female in her 80’s

Male in his 70’s.

Female in her 80’s

Female in her 80’s

Female in her late teens.

This brings the COVID-19 death total to 46 in Taney County.