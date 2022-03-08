TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed nine deaths due to COVID-19.

The deaths include:

3 individuals in their 40’s

1 individual in their 50’s

2 individuals in their 60’s

2 individuals in their 70’s

1 individual in their 90’s

According to the Health Department, the total of Taney County residents who died of COVID-19 is 190. TCHD announces COVID-19 deaths after the county of residence and the cause of death can be confirmed with both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

As a result, Taney County death count updates may take a while for numbers to be announced by the state of Missouri.

For more information, you can contact the TCHD at 417-334-4544 or click here.