Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced they are offering a limited amount of free COVID-19 tests to Stone and Taney County residents.

The TCHD is offering 400 free tests to any resident that wants one next week, April 27-29.