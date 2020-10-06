Taney County Health Department has announced three new COVID-19 deaths

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department has confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in Taney County.

The first death was a female nursing home resident in her 90’s, according to the Health Department.

The second death was a male in his 70’s.

While the third death was another female in her 40’s.

This brings Taney County’s COVID-19 death total to 31.

“As we enter the flu and holiday seasons it is especially important to keep preventive measures in mind,” Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department said in the press release. “Our goal is to prevent illness and the transmission of viruses. Currently, our best line of defense is human behaviors and we need our communities to help to keep Taney County healthy.”