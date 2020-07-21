Taney County Health Department announces list of community exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department released a list of potential community exposures to COVID-19 due to “multiple COVID-19 positive residents and visitors” on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Taney County has a total of 160 cases of the virus with 74 of them being active cases.

Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

Friday, July 10 1:00 p.m. at Dollar Tree Clockers Café, supper time

Saturday, July 11 Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning

Sunday, July 12 Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning 8:00 a.m. Carly’s Health Food Branson 12:00 p.m. at Red Lobster 1:00 p.m. at Walmart Branson-Country Blvd.

Monday, July 13 Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. TR fitness

Tuesday, July 14 Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning Walmart Branson Hills Parkway, afternoon 11:00 a.m. at Menards 1:20 p.m. at Best Buy 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at TR fitness

Wednesday, July 15 9:00 a.m. at Cracker Barrel 11:00 a.m. at Target



If you were at any of these locations during these times, the Health Department asks people to please monitor for symptoms.