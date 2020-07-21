Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Taney County Health Department announces list of community exposures

Coronavirus

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department released a list of potential community exposures to COVID-19 due to “multiple COVID-19 positive residents and visitors” on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Taney County has a total of 160 cases of the virus with 74 of them being active cases.

Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

  • Friday, July 10
    • 1:00 p.m. at Dollar Tree
    • Clockers Café, supper time
  • Saturday, July 11
    • Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
  • Sunday, July 12
    • Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
    • 8:00 a.m. Carly’s Health Food Branson
    • 12:00 p.m. at Red Lobster
    • 1:00 p.m. at Walmart Branson-Country Blvd.
  • Monday, July 13
    • Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
    • 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. TR fitness
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
    • Walmart Branson Hills Parkway, afternoon
    • 11:00 a.m. at Menards
    • 1:20 p.m. at Best Buy
    • 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at TR fitness
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • 9:00 a.m. at Cracker Barrel
    • 11:00 a.m. at Target

If you were at any of these locations during these times, the Health Department asks people to please monitor for symptoms.

