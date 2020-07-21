Taney County Health Department announces list of community exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department released a list of potential community exposures to COVID-19 due to “multiple COVID-19 positive residents and visitors” on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Taney County has a total of 160 cases of the virus with 74 of them being active cases.
Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:
- Friday, July 10
- 1:00 p.m. at Dollar Tree
- Clockers Café, supper time
- Saturday, July 11
- Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
- Sunday, July 12
- Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
- 8:00 a.m. Carly’s Health Food Branson
- 12:00 p.m. at Red Lobster
- 1:00 p.m. at Walmart Branson-Country Blvd.
- Monday, July 13
- Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
- 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. TR fitness
- Tuesday, July 14
- Casey’s in Forsyth, 15 minutes in the morning
- Walmart Branson Hills Parkway, afternoon
- 11:00 a.m. at Menards
- 1:20 p.m. at Best Buy
- 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at TR fitness
- Wednesday, July 15
- 9:00 a.m. at Cracker Barrel
- 11:00 a.m. at Target
If you were at any of these locations during these times, the Health Department asks people to please monitor for symptoms.