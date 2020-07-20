Taney County Health Department announces community exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced a list of potential community exposures from several COVID-19 positive residents and visitors.

Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

Wednesday, July 8th 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. at Big Cedar Lodge Buffalo Bar (unmasked)

Thursday, July 9th 5:50 p.m. -10:45 p.m. at Clay Cooper Theater (unspecified)

Friday, July 10th 7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Mr. G’s Chicago Pizza (unspecified)

Sunday, July 19th 2:00p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Steak and Shake on 503 West Main Street in Branson (masked)



The Health Department is asking anyone at these locations during these times to monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, the Health Department says to talk to your healthcare provider for further consultation.