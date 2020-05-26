Taney County confirms new COVID-19 case is community spread

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed their 13th case of COVID-19 in Taney County.

The Health Department reports that this case is community spread, and the individual had no connection to a previous case.

This new case didn’t go into the community while symptomatic and the Health Department states the risk of spread is low at this time.

“The fact that this case is community spread means that the virus is in the community,” Lisa Marshall, Director of TCHD said. “It also means that people need to take precautions when out in the community to avoid the spread of the virus.”