Taney County confirms new COVID-19 case is community spread

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed their 13th case of COVID-19 in Taney County.
The Health Department reports that this case is community spread, and the individual had no connection to a previous case.
This new case didn’t go into the community while symptomatic and the Health Department states the risk of spread is low at this time.
“The fact that this case is community spread means that the virus is in the community,” Lisa Marshall, Director of TCHD said. “It also means that people need to take precautions when out in the community to avoid the spread of the virus.”