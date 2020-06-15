Taney County confirms eight new COVID-19 cases for 24 total, potential exposure at Hollister Summer School

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Taney County Health Department has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 24 total cases in the county. The source for the eight new infections is not known, not linked to previous cases in the county and the new infections are considered community-spread.

One individual who has positively identified for the virus had been at Hollister Summer School from June 3 to June 12 and was not wearing a mask. Those who were at Hollister Summer School during that time period are recommended to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Other locations visited by those who’ve tested positive include:

Walmart on 76 between 5-6 p.m., unmasked.

Phillip 66 Gas Station on 4914 US-65 Walnut Shade around 9 a.m. for about 10 minutes, masked.

Hy-Vee in Springfield mid-morning for about 30 minutes, masked and wearing gloves.

All those who have tested positive are isolating, and those who’ve been in close contact are being notified to quarantine at home.

Taney County Health Department recommends taking precautionary measures such as social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, avoiding crowded areas and staying home if you are sick. If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended you get tested.