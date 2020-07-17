Superintendent of Nixa Public Schools explains precautions to be taken for upcoming school year

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools developed a “comprehensive plan” for the fall semester to keep students, staff and faculty safe.

The school’s Superintendent, Dr. Geral Loden says masking is a small piece of the entire safety plan. UV lighting machines, foggers, backpack sprayers, AC filters and other tools will be used to fight COVID-19.

“Once you get out of your car, at the school campus, we’re asking you to wear your mask, to get to class,” said Dr. Loden.

Nixa Public School parent John Schmalzbauer says he is in favor of the safety measures being taken.

“There are people like me who are grandparents raising kids,” said Schmalzbauer. “Grandparents who are caregivers to kids after school. We could all be affected by an asymptomatic kid bringing it home, not even knowing it.”

Schmalzbauer says America’s history isn’t a stranger to masking.

“Ronald Reagan,” said Schmalzbauer. “He talked about how everyone in his town in Illinois masked in 1918 and they actually had to shut down the schools.”

Dr. Loden says Nixa Public Schools just wants to do everything it can to make sure kids go back to school.

“My wife’s a nurse and she says you need to wear a mask, and I really don’t like them,” said Dr. Loden. “But if I’m an educator. I know there are babies out there that need school. And they’re not going to learn at home, and I’ve got to do the best I can to make sure that we are able to have school in the fall.”

Students who refuse to wear a mask will be punished the same as violating the dress code. Employees refusing to wear a mask will be punished and could face termination.

A full back-to-school plan is expected to be released by the school soon.