Students face internship challenges due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Finding an internship is never easy and can be especially challenging right now considering everything we’re dealing with.

However, Margie Stewart with Missouri State University says now is not the time for students to sit and wait for things to get better.

“What they do right now says a lot about them to an employer,” said Stewart.

Stewart serves as Assistant Director of MSU’s Career Center and says it’s important for students to learn how to adapt.

“I think it’s important to ask what is needed right now and then rise to that occasion,” said Stewart.

She says it’s okay if what’s needed isn’t 100% related to your career goals.

“For example, for a student who may be really interested in hospitality, an area that’s been heavily affected, is a lot of customer service skills, there’s a lot of ways to transfer those customer service skills to another area,” said Stewart.

Stewart encourages using this time to update things like your resume and LinkedIn profile.

She also says it’s not a bad idea to take this time to learn a new skill or improve existing skills.

“There’s a lot of webinars out there, there’s a lot of things that are free right now take advantage of those learning opportunities,” said Stewart.

Stewart recommends listing your internship on your resume even if it gets canceled.

“It’s kind of like listing an award, like somebody thought I was marketable enough to be hired even though I didn’t get to learn anything in it yet,” said Stewart. “I don’t think anyone out there isn’t going to understand that.”

MSU’s Career Center is available to students virtually, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST.