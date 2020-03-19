Student stuck in Ecuador after travel restrictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local student is stranded overseas after a study abroad program was canceled.

Nathan Plowman is a student from Fayetteville who is attending Boston University.

Plowman has been in Ecuador through a study abroad program since January but because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the program was canceled on Monday.

But those travel restrictions were put in place before the school decided to cancel the program, leaving Plowman without a way back to the natural state.

“And I kind of wish my school had taken a precautionary approach rather than a reactionary approach because it’s kind of left five of us stranded here, not knowing what’s going to happen and we’re kind of nervous to see what’s going to happen and we have a bunch of anxiety while we’re here,” Plowman said.

Currently, Plowman is able to live with his host family and has been keeping in close contact with his family here.