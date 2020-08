STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Health Department is warning the public of a high-risk COVID-19 exposure at the New Life Fellowship Church-Soul Harvest Revival in Crane, Missouri.

The Health Department says because of multiple cases attending the event on multiple days without social distancing, the potential for exposure is very high.

The Revival lasted from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.

If you were at the Revival the Health Department is asking you to call at 417-357-6134 for additional information.