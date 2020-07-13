Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Stone County Health Department announces people with COVID-19 visit Silver Dollar City

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Health Department announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as some community exposures on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Two of the individuals contracted the virus through community exposures, two from exposure to an individual with COVID-19 in the county and one contracted it from out of state.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals visited these locations.

  • June 29: Kimberling City Post Office at 1 p.m. (masked)
  • June 29: West Walmart in Branson at 1:30 p.m. (masked)
  • July 7: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)
  • July 8: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)
  • July 9: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)

The Health Department is asking anyone who was at these places at these times to call 417-357-6134 with any questions or concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties