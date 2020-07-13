Stone County Health Department announces people with COVID-19 visit Silver Dollar City

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Health Department announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as some community exposures on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Two of the individuals contracted the virus through community exposures, two from exposure to an individual with COVID-19 in the county and one contracted it from out of state.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals visited these locations.

June 29: Kimberling City Post Office at 1 p.m. (masked)

June 29: West Walmart in Branson at 1:30 p.m. (masked)

July 7: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)

July 8: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)

July 9: Silver Dollar City all day (masked)

The Health Department is asking anyone who was at these places at these times to call 417-357-6134 with any questions or concerns.