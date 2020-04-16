Steve Edwards talks reopening the city from a medical and historical perspective

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards gave some perspective during an interview about what it would be like to reopen Springfield from a medical and historical standpoint.

Edwards talks about the Spanish Flu and how in St. Louis officials decided to open up in November and had their highest death count just one month after.

“You see the trend go up, it goes down. There’s an impulse to open up and if you look at the 1918 data for about 50 cities, probably two-thirds of them opened up and then had to close and then open up again,” says Edwards.

He says that we may see that trend again in 2020 if cities open up too early, the difference between now and then is that we don’t have as many cases.

Edwards also talks about as the city of Springfield discusses reopening the city they have to make sure hospitals are ready to accept a bigger volume of new cases.

“If we did not have this unit, we could not tell the city we’re ready. So this unit is valuable from an economic perspective for our community,” says Edwards.