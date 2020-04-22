Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

St. Louis hiring ‘contact tracers’ in fight against virus

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (KMOV-TV) – Health departments in the St. Louis area are hiring.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to hire more full-time contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

St. Charles County health officials say they also are hiring those “disease detectives.” The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily.

The tracers hunt down people – including family members, coworkers and others – who may have come into contact with an infected person within 48 hours of that person showing symptoms.

