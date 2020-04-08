St. Louis County asks for National Guard help in COVID-19 response

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has asked for help from the Missouri National Guard as the region prepares for an escalation of the COVID-19 virus. He made the formal request to Gov. Mike Parson.

“As we prepare for the surge of this pandemic, the National Guard can play a critical role in helping us transport patients and supplies to free up our healthcare professionals to focus on treatment and care of our residents,” said Page.

He wants members of the National Guard to also aid with security at hospitals, testing sites, the county’s warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, which has been opened to house the unsheltered. Additionally, Page says the county also needs med techs to enhance staff at triage and testing sites.

In St. Louis County, it leads the state hands down in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus and also deaths linked to the respiratory illness. At least 1,200 have come down with COVID-19 and 15 have died so far.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet