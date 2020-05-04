St. Louis City and County to remain closed after state reopens

ST. LOUIS (KPLR)– At midnight, going into Monday, the state’s stay-at-home order expires allowing some businesses to finally reopen their doors.

In the St. Louis City and County, there are at least two weeks left before reopening.

Two-thirds of the state’s COVID-19 cases were in the St. Louis region. For this reason, region leaders decided to wait a bit longer before businesses work their way toward normalcy.

In the heart of downtown St. Louis, El Burro Loco would be ramping up for a festive Cinco De Mayo celebration.

“For us, it’s kind of hard because we miss those people and everybody coming,” said Sebastian Montez, a manager at El Burro Loco. “Cinco de Mayo is this Tuesday, so it’s going to be extremely hard for us not to have that business flowing.”



Curbside service must suffice, as the city holds off on opening the economy. Mayor Lyda Krewson talked to Fox 2 about the status of reopening.

“I think that we’ve got just a little while longer until we can see a sustained drop in the number of cases reported along with dropping the number of people in the hospital,” said Mayor Krewson.

With 114 counties in the state, Mayor Krewson said reopening plans are not a one size fits all situation.

The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force Incident Commander, Dr. Alex Garza said the region has hit the peak in hospitalizations.

Now leaders wait for more data to decide on the next step.

“The reason we’ve been able to hit the peak and begin down the other side is because of the goodwill of all of the people of St. Louis,” said Krewson.

Other Mexican restaurant employees in downtown agreed Cinco de Mayo won’t have the same profit or ambiance – spirits flowing, music, and dancing, but they understand the decision.

“We understand. In the city we have more people, so we’re trying to stay safe,” said Montez.

“We are anxious to let everyone get back to doing business as long as we can do it in a safe way without seeing another spike in the number of cases,” said Krewson.



“We’re hoping all the customers come back slowly,” said Montez. “We’re trying to make sure all the staff is trained to handle the customers that are coming to make sure everybody’s healthy.”

Mayor Krewson is working in tandem with County Executive Sam Page to come up with an exact reopening date and reopening plan businesses can easily follow.