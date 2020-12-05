Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

St. Louis children’s hospitals treat adults as virus surges

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis children’s hospitals are now treating adult patients as area hospitals struggle to keep up with rising coronavirus cases.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports both St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have opened their doors to adults. The newspaper reports St. Louis has also reopened a temporary morgue.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County health department shut down a fifth business for serving customers inside. The Post-Dispatch reports the agency suspended Whalen’s Bar’s license for violating a public health order limiting indoor dining.

