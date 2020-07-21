St. Louis area schools start to announce specific back to school plans

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Monday will be a critical day for parents and families as we get an idea of what back to school will look like for children in the St. Louis region.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, school district leaders have been working on options for weeks for how the school will take place when classes resume.

Many schools are offering a mix of in-school and distance learning. Page is asking parents to choose the virtual option whenever possible. He is also asking parents to listen to the guidelines presented by their schools before making a decision.

“With more people out and about so is the virus. We are in unprecedented times,” said Page.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has spoken to Missouri Governor Mike Parson about the return of students to classrooms. Gov. Parson shared his concerns about keeping kids safe after they return to school. He wants students to attend classes in school buildings.

Dr. Alex Garza, the leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “the way to send our kids and our teachers and our support staff back to school safely is to decrease virus in the community. It can’t just all be on the door step of the schools.”

The St. Louis Archdiocese says it plans to have students and staff return to campus buildings at the start of school year contingent upon any new inforamtion that unfolds over the next few weeks.

Here is a comprehensive list of where to find your school district’s back-to-school guidelines. Many area schools are expected to release specific plans today. Check this list later if the guidelines are not posted on the school’s website.

Missouri Public Schools

Illinois Public Schools

Private Schools

Colleges and Universities