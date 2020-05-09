St. Louis area outpaces Kansas City in virus cases, deaths

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Experts aren’t clear why the coronavirus is striking the state’s two largest metropolitan areas so differently.

Johns Hopkins University reported 483 deaths and 9,700 cases in Missouri as of Saturday, with the bulk of them in the St. Louis region.

As of late this week, 466 had died in the St. Louis area, compared to 157 in greater Kansas City, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

That’s more than twice the caseload of the Kansas City metro area, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus, including in its Kansas counties.