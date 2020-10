SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will be closed for two weeks due to a COVID-19 exposure on campus, according to a Facebook post by the Church.

The Church closed starting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. and will only be closing the church side of the building.

According to the Facebook post the Church anticipates reopening on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

For more updates you can follow them on their Facebook or click here to go to the Church’s website.