SPS shares potential changes to fall school structure in board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Big potential changes could be happening for students at Springfield Public Schools.

Board members met to discuss ongoing plans for the fall semester re-entry.

Here’s a few key takeaways:

SPS is considering three back to school options.

Fully seated classes.

Fully virtual classes.

And a hybrid option, consisting of two days seated and three virtual.

SPS made it clear it wants students back in class.

Survey statistics revealed show the vast majority of teachers and parents want the same, over 90%.

Board members are expecting significant academic, social, and emotional loss for students who are not in class.

The district also wants face coverings required for all teachers, staff, and students in grades six through 12.

They’re recommended for younger kids. But required for while on buses, which parents will have to pre-register for.

And if your student is in class, it will look a little different this year:

Kids will social distance during large gatherings.

Meals will be pre-packaged.

And schools will be deep cleaned regularly.

The district has a comprehensive COVID-19 outbreak plan as well.

Finally, the district also wants to address equality issues in school:

Teachers can expect “cultural consciousness” training.

Some students may get instruction on quote “justice and anti-racism.” no specifics were given.

But we want to re-iterate none of this has been approved. It’s just ideas being presented to the board.

A full vote likely won’t come until later this month.