SPS consolidates four meal service sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Public Schools will be consolidating four meal service sites Monday to improve the efficiency of service.

According to SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall, each of the four sites are experiencing low numbers.

“By combining with a nearby site, this allows us to better serve our students and families,” says Hall.

Below are the four sites and where they will be moved:

McBride students will pick up meals at Harrison, 3055 W. Kildee Lane.

Shining Stars students will pick up meals at Study Alternative Center, 2343 W. Olive.

Pipkin students will pick up meals at Central, 425 E. Central.

Glendale students will pick up meals at Wilder, 2526 S. Hillsboro.

Hall says the district has communicated directly with the families of each school location to let them know about the consolidation and where meals are available.

According to the SPS website, meal services will continue until May 21st and summer meal services will be announced soon.

SPS wants to remind parents and students that you can pick up meals at any school location that is closest to you, it does not have to be the school location where the student attends.

For more information on SPS meal services, click here.