Springfield store sets up COVID-19 testing site

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A grocery store announced it’s adding a COVID-19 testing site to its store in Springfield.

Hy-Vee pharmacies first added testing sites for the virus in August of 2020, but it’s now expanding to 165 locations across the United States.

Up to 12 patients an hour can be cared for by the pharmacy. Patients are required to register online for a test voucher number.

Here is a list of the hours the testing site will be open for scheduling:

Thursday, November 5: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 7: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The testing site will be closed on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 for testing.