Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Springfield store sets up COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
HyVee_5150779346912234139
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A grocery store announced it’s adding a COVID-19 testing site to its store in Springfield.

Hy-Vee pharmacies first added testing sites for the virus in August of 2020, but it’s now expanding to 165 locations across the United States.

Up to 12 patients an hour can be cared for by the pharmacy. Patients are required to register online for a test voucher number.

Here is a list of the hours the testing site will be open for scheduling:

  • Thursday, November 5: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Saturday, November 7: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The testing site will be closed on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 for testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now