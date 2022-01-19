Springfield schools and hospitals struggle with major staffing issues amid Omicron surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The COVID-19 surge is impacting several parts of the Springfield community. During a virtual COVID-19 briefing, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department stated the Omicron variant is causing the local community to feel the weight of COVID-19 like never before.

“We have 174 COVID-19 positive patients and a 43% rolling positivity rate,” said President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards. “We had 896 positive test results on Tuesday. At the height of Delta, the highest single day was 183.”

“Last week we document 863 cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent for Springfield Public Schools. “Our staff aren’t even well enough right now to teach virtually.”

Omicron variant is proving to be so contagious that hospitals are delaying non-emergency care and schools are having to close their doors. Hospitals are working at or beyond their capacity.

“Due to the sheer volume of cases, we are seeing more severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns. “Yesterday, Greene County reported a record of 912 new cases of COVID-19.”

Edwards says Omicron is spreading so rapidly that 500 employees are out sick. However, workers who are not sick at CoxHealth are taking on other roles to help the hospital.

“Point of pride, 568 employees have agreed to work out of their normal job to help with medical support,” said Edwards.

“Reality is COVID is very much still present,” said Towns. “Think about the things you’re choosing to do. We’ll have a few more weeks of this surge. Don’t make it worse than it already is. It takes listening to factual information.”

Lathan says the last thing she wants to do is close schools down. However, the contagious variant is causing major staffing issues. On Tuesday, January 18, 200 students and 100 staff members tested positive in one day.

Springfield schools are temporarily closed until Monday, January 24, but Lathan says if cases are still bad that opening could be postponed.