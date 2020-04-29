Greene County residents weigh-in on lifting the stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sharon Elkins works as a real estate agent in Springfield and says she’s ready for the state’s stay-at-home order to expire.

“I’m anxious for it to, I believe it’s gone on long enough,” said Elkins.

However, Elkins does believe the quarantine was necessary.

“It grabbed everybody’s attention to be cautious of others, if you’re sick stay home, and keep your distance,” said Elkins.

Elkins says so many people have suffered economically.

“Our entire city has and I’m anxious to see that up and going again,” said Elkins.

Elkins says she like many others have had to adapt..

“It has been so wonderful to see everyone adapt in this time,” said Elkins. “With virtual showings, virtual open houses, electronic contracts,” said Elkins.

Ash Grove resident, JoAnn Barker, says she’s on the fence about the re-openings.

“I think it needs to happen slowly,” said Barker. “I’m afraid people are going to get sick again we just don’t know with this virus.”

Barker says she’s considered a high-risk person.

“I’m better off staying at home and quarantining myself a little while longer until we know what’s going to happen with this,” said Barker.

She says she does understand the economic impacts.

Barker says she believes the stay-at-home order has helped families re-connect..

“Families are playing board games, doing activities together, cooking together, the family bond seems to be growing more,” said Barker.

Barker says she is looking forward to visiting Hobby Lobby sooner than later.

Elkins says she’s ready for football season.