Springfield residents go out, safely enjoy the weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The stay-at-home order in Springfield has people itching to get outside, and today we saw beautiful skies along with warm temperatures.

Photojournalist Mike Pitts ventured out to Nathanael Greene Park and spoke with two people excited to get out and enjoy the weather safely.

Robin Walsh, who lives in Kansas City, said she saw the most people “doing life normally” while outside today.

“This is the first time coming back home since this quarantine that I’ve seen the impact of what it’s done to where I’m familiar with,” Walsh said. “This is one of my favorite parks to be at. My son, we’ve brought him out here since he was little bitty. McKenna has always come out. We’ve done senior pictures here with the kids and just kind of grew up in this little area.”

Mckenna Baker, who lives in Nixa, said her family has been trying to get out and walk around the neighborhood as much as possible.

“I still get out for work so I have that sense of normalcy,” Baker said. “I was telling my parents the other day that, being not forced to stay at home, but the stay-at-home order… you get anxious, you want to go out and you want to do something but you can’t because everything is closed and shut down.”

“I’ve seen more moms and dads with their kids, rather than just a mom and their kids or just a dad and their kids, so I do hope that once this lifts, the families are still doing these new normal things… walking together in the park, riding bikes as a whole family, playing games out in their backyard,” Walsh said. “I hope that stays consistent with what we’re forced to do now.”